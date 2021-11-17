wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Jay Lethal Makes AEW Debut
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature the AEW debut of Jay Lethal. Lethal made a surprise appearance at Full Gear on Saturday and announced that he had signed with the company. He then immediately challenged Sammy Guevara to a TNT title match, which was accepted.
* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
* Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and the Blade
* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno
* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin
* Hangman Page makes first appearance as AEW World Champion
More Trending Stories
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series
- Kurt Angle Discusses How Chris Jericho & Eddie Guerrero Would’ve Fit In TNA
- CM Punk Explains Why He Doesn’t Think There Are Casual Wrestling Fans Anymore