Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Jay Lethal Makes AEW Debut

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature the AEW debut of Jay Lethal. Lethal made a surprise appearance at Full Gear on Saturday and announced that he had signed with the company. He then immediately challenged Sammy Guevara to a TNT title match, which was accepted.

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and the Blade

* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin

* Hangman Page makes first appearance as AEW World Champion