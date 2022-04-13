Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Multiple Titles On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight with two championship matches and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH Television Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. reDRagon

* CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro

* Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

* MJF vs. Shawn Dean

* Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

* Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt promise a ‘big surprise’ for Samoa Joe