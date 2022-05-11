Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Begins

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the quarterfinal matches in the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments. The card includes:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

* Danhausen vs. Tony Nese

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

* Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

* MJF & Wardlow contract signing and stipulation reveal