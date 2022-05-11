wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Begins
May 11, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the quarterfinal matches in the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments. The card includes:
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy
* Danhausen vs. Tony Nese
* CM Punk vs. John Silver
* Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech
* MJF & Wardlow contract signing and stipulation reveal
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again
- Backstage Update on Plans for WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match
- Eric Bischoff Believes Casual Fans Still Exist, Comments on CM Punk Saying They Don’t
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel