Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

Tonight will be the first episode of AEW Dynamite after Saturday’s All Out PPV and AEW has already announced several matches for it. The show will also run relatively unopposed, as NXT aired last night and there will be a replay on Syfy. The card includes:

* No Disqualifications: Jake Hager & Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express

* AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Matt Hardy to speak

* Jon Moxley to appear

* Kip Sabian will announce the best man at his wedding