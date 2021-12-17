Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will air a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature two big tag team matches and a submission match. You can find spoilers for the episode here.

* Submission Match: Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* 2point0, Daniel Garcia & The Acclaimed vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz & the Lucha Brothers

* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero

* Dan Lambert returns