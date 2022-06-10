wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage
June 10, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include the AEW in-ring debut of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. FTR & Trent Beretta
* Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston
* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in action
* Interview with HookHausen
* Interview with Britt Baker
