Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

June 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include the AEW in-ring debut of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. FTR & Trent Beretta
* Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston
* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in action
* Interview with HookHausen
* Interview with Britt Baker

