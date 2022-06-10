Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include the AEW in-ring debut of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. FTR & Trent Beretta

* Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston

* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in action

* Interview with HookHausen

* Interview with Britt Baker