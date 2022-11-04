wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: All-Atlantic Title on the Line
November 4, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight live from Atlantic City, with a title match in the main event. That lineup includes:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
* Reveal Of New AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament competitors
* Mike Tyson on commentary
* Ricky Stars to speak
