Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: All-Atlantic Title on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight live from Atlantic City, with a title match in the main event. That lineup includes:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

* Reveal Of New AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament competitors

* Mike Tyson on commentary

* Ricky Stars to speak