Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: TNT Title On The Line
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with a TNT title match set for the broadcast. You can find a full lineup below:
* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese
* FTR vs. Pac & Penta El Zero M
* Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai (Thunder Rosa on commentary)
