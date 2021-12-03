Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: TNT Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with a TNT title match set for the broadcast. You can find a full lineup below:

* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese

* FTR vs. Pac & Penta El Zero M

* Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai (Thunder Rosa on commentary)