Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: World Title On The Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of Rampage tonight with a special start time of 7 PM ET on TNT. It happens at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tomorrow night. The show includes:
* Texas Deathmatch for AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade
* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Gunn Club
#AEWRampage is LIVE TONIGHT with a special start time of 7/6c on TNT
–#AEW World Title Texas Deathmatch #Hangman @theadampage v @AdamColePro
–#BlackpoolCombatClub Mox+BryanDanielson+Yuta (w/ Regal) v #GunnClub
–#OwenHart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: @realrubysoho v @W18Robin pic.twitter.com/w71G7vejVE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
