Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: World Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of Rampage tonight with a special start time of 7 PM ET on TNT. It happens at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tomorrow night. The show includes:

* Texas Deathmatch for AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Gunn Club