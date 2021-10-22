wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new live episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, featuring a title match and a rematch. The event takes place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The lineup includes:
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Anna Jay
* World Title Eliminator Tournament: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy
* PAC vs. Andrade el Idolo
* Bracket announced for TBS Championship tournament
