wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Friday Night Smackdown
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will present a brand new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on USA tonight, with two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Here’s the lineup:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs. Carmella
* Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons
* Part 4 of the Jeff Hardy video series.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Andre The Giant Was The Only True Giant in Wrestling, Recalls Wrestling Him and Drinking With Him
- CM Punk Reacts to Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Jim Cornette Slams John Stossel
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36