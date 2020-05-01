wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Friday Night Smackdown

May 1, 2020
Friday Night Smackdown WWE Mandy Rose Carmella

WWE will present a brand new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on USA tonight, with two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Here’s the lineup:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs. Carmella

* Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Part 4 of the Jeff Hardy video series.

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

