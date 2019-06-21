wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Free Match Between Travis Banks and Mike Bailey, Matches Set ROH Best in the World TV Tapings
– Here are the matches set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch:
*Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin vs. Johnny Impact
*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung (with Jim Mitchell & Havok)
*Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist.
*Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer.
*Also appearing will be Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Sawyer Fulton and more.
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between Travis Banks and Mike Bailey from Riptide Wrestling.
– Here is the current lineup for ROH’s Best in the World TV tapings on June 29 in Philadelphia:
* The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee
* Sumie Sakai vs. Karissa Rivera
* Flip Gordon vs. Marty Scurll
* Dalton Castle vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* Silas Young vs. Josh Woods
