Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Free Match Between Travis Banks and Mike Bailey, Matches Set ROH Best in the World TV Tapings

– Here are the matches set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch:

*Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin vs. Johnny Impact

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung (with Jim Mitchell & Havok)

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist.

*Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer.

*Also appearing will be Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Sawyer Fulton and more.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between Travis Banks and Mike Bailey from Riptide Wrestling.

– Here is the current lineup for ROH’s Best in the World TV tapings on June 29 in Philadelphia:

* The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karissa Rivera

* Flip Gordon vs. Marty Scurll

* Dalton Castle vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King

* Silas Young vs. Josh Woods