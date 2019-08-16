Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, WWE Now Looks At Sasha Banks’ Return, GoFundMe Created For Independent Wrestler

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch:

*Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan & Dave Crist.

*Rob Van Dam & Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Rascalz.

*Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan vs. Alexia Nicole & Jordynne Grace.

– The latest edition of WWE Now look at the return of Sasha Banks from this past Monday’s episode of RAW.

– A GoFundMe has been launched to help independent wrestler Jeremy Granger, who was injured protecting others during the recent mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.