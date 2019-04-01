wrestling / News

WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Jeff Hardy Releases New Album, WWE Stars Meet Cute Puppies

April 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Eight-Women Tag Match

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW:

* RAW Tag team Titles: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax, Tamina & The IIconics
* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle in Angle’s final match on RAW
* The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
* Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins
* Batista returns in his hometown of Washington DC

– Jeff Hardy has released a new album called Individuals, which you can find on Spotify.

– Fine Brothers Entertainment has released a new video in which WWE stars meet cute puppies.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading