WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Jeff Hardy Releases New Album, WWE Stars Meet Cute Puppies

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW:

* RAW Tag team Titles: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax, Tamina & The IIconics

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle in Angle’s final match on RAW

* The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins

* Batista returns in his hometown of Washington DC

– Jeff Hardy has released a new album called Individuals, which you can find on Spotify.

– Fine Brothers Entertainment has released a new video in which WWE stars meet cute puppies.