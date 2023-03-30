wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of ROH on HonorClub TV
March 30, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, the last show before Supercard of Honor tomorrow night. You can find spoilers here and here. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Shazza McKenzie
* The Embassy vs. JD Griffey, Dak Draper & Arin Singh
* AR Fox & Metalik vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Aussie Open vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* Rush, Dralistico & The Kingdom vs. Top Flight & The Lucha Brothers