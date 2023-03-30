Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of ROH on HonorClub TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, the last show before Supercard of Honor tomorrow night. You can find spoilers here and here. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Shazza McKenzie

* The Embassy vs. JD Griffey, Dak Draper & Arin Singh

* AR Fox & Metalik vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

* Aussie Open vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

* Rush, Dralistico & The Kingdom vs. Top Flight & The Lucha Brothers