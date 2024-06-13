wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of TNA Impact
June 13, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, the last episode before this weekend’s Against All Odds. It includes the following:
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC
* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz
* Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle
* Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz
* Matt Hardy invites The System to The Hardy Compound
* Steph De Lander gives an answer to PCO
* Ash By Elegance in action
