wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN, with only one match announced so far. The lineup of the show includes:
* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Bobby Lashley’s ‘All Mighty Challenge’ for Omos and MVP
* Becky Lynch reacts to loss to Asuka
