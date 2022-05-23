wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes The Miz Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN, with only one match announced so far. The lineup of the show includes:

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Bobby Lashley’s ‘All Mighty Challenge’ for Omos and MVP
* Becky Lynch reacts to loss to Asuka

