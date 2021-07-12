Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation

WWE and AEW both have new episodes of wrestling content tonight, with the final WWE RAW of the Thunderdome era on USA and a new AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. RAW includes:

* Falls Count Anywhere: John Morrison vs. Ricochet

* WWE United States Championship: Sheamus (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

* AJ Styles vs. Ivar

* Omos vs. Erik

* Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross

* Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods

* The latest on Jinder Mahal stealing Drew McIntyre’s family sword

Elevation includes:

* Darby Allin vs. Angelico

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. KiLynn King

* Brian Cage vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Acclaimed and Chaos Project vs. Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds

* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black

* Riho vs. Amber Nova

* Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey

* Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Thunder Rosa

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean

* Lee Johnson vs. Jungle Boy

* Tay Conti vs. Labrava