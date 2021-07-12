wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation
WWE and AEW both have new episodes of wrestling content tonight, with the final WWE RAW of the Thunderdome era on USA and a new AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. RAW includes:
* Falls Count Anywhere: John Morrison vs. Ricochet
* WWE United States Championship: Sheamus (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
* AJ Styles vs. Ivar
* Omos vs. Erik
* Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross
* Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods
* The latest on Jinder Mahal stealing Drew McIntyre’s family sword
Elevation includes:
* Darby Allin vs. Angelico
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. KiLynn King
* Brian Cage vs. Alan “5” Angels
* The Acclaimed and Chaos Project vs. Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds
* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black
* Riho vs. Amber Nova
* Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey
* Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Thunder Rosa
* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean
* Lee Johnson vs. Jungle Boy
* Tay Conti vs. Labrava
