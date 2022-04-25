wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Becky Lynch Returns
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, featuring the first appearance of Becky Lynch since her loss at Wrestlemania 38. The lineup includes:
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville
* Arm Wrestling Contest: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
* 20 Year Anniversary Celebration for Randy Orton
* Becky Lynch returns
