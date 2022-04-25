wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Becky Lynch Returns

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Return Image Credit: WWE.com

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, featuring the first appearance of Becky Lynch since her loss at Wrestlemania 38. The lineup includes:

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville
* Arm Wrestling Contest: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
* 20 Year Anniversary Celebration for Randy Orton
* Becky Lynch returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading