Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar Returns

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which will feature the return of Brock Lesnar and more. The lineup includes:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Trish Stratus to explain her actions
* Brock Lesnar returns

