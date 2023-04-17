wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar Returns
April 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which will feature the return of Brock Lesnar and more. The lineup includes:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Trish Stratus to explain her actions
* Brock Lesnar returns
