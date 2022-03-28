wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Champions vs. Champions

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will include a champions vs. champions match as the Usos battle RK-Bro. This will be the last RAW before Wrestlemania 38 this weekend. The show includes:

* Champions vs Champions: RK-Bro vs. The Usos
* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Queen Zelina & Carmella
* Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to appear
* Seth Rollins threatening to hold show hostage without Wrestlemania match

