Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Champions vs. Champions

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will include a champions vs. champions match as the Usos battle RK-Bro. This will be the last RAW before Wrestlemania 38 this weekend. The show includes:

* Champions vs Champions: RK-Bro vs. The Usos

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Queen Zelina & Carmella

* Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to appear

* Seth Rollins threatening to hold show hostage without Wrestlemania match