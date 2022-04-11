wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz. It will be the first match for Rhodes in RAW in six years. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio
* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles
* The Usos are coming to RAW to take the tag titles from RK-Bro
* The VIP Lounge with Omos and MVP
