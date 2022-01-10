wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes A Tag Team Title Match

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw

WWE will air a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It will feature the following matches and segments:

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy
* Winner Gets Shot At RAW Women’s Title: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* Brock Lesnar to appear
* Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading