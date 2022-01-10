wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes A Tag Team Title Match
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will air a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It will feature the following matches and segments:
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy
* Winner Gets Shot At RAW Women’s Title: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* Brock Lesnar to appear
* Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
- Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement
- Tony Khan Teases Huge Plans For AEW In 2022, Talks Booking Of Former Undisputed Era Members
- Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James