wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Return of Edge
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will include the return of Edge to the red brand after he was drafted there. The show emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island.
* Big E vs. Kevin Owens
* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Edge returns to RAW
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Into a Fight With Eddie Guerrero, Shoot Match With Brock Lesnar
- Undertaker Recalls Being ‘Livid’ Over American Flag Coat From Survivor Series 1993
- Bruce Prichard On WWE Landscape Had Bret Hart Jumped To WCW In 1996, Not Knowing Roddy Piper Was Leaving For WCW
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’