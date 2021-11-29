wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Return of Edge

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge WWE Raw

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will include the return of Edge to the red brand after he was drafted there. The show emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island.

* Big E vs. Kevin Owens
* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Edge returns to RAW

