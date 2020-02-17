Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw: Orton vs. Hardy, More

WWE has an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Raw, with two matches and a couple of segments set. WWE has the following listed for tonight’s episode, which takes place in Everett, Washington and airs live on USA Network:

* No Holds Barred Match: Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton

* Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

* Seth Rollins holds a “sermon”

* The latest developments after Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland and named Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent.

