Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw: Orton vs. Hardy, More
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Raw, with two matches and a couple of segments set. WWE has the following listed for tonight’s episode, which takes place in Everett, Washington and airs live on USA Network:
* No Holds Barred Match: Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton
* Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza
* Seth Rollins holds a “sermon”
* The latest developments after Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland and named Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent.
As usual, we’ll have live coverage of the show tonight.
