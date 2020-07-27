wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Two Extreme Rules Rematches Set
July 27, 2020 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature two rematches from Extreme Rules. Dolph Ziggler will battle Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, with the WWE Champion picking the stipulation. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Tonight’s episode includes:
* Non-Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (McIntyre will reveal stipulation at belltime)
* RAW Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* #1 Contenders to RAW Tag Team Titles: The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza & Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet
* Randy Orton to kick off the episode
* Dominick to confront Seth Rollins
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Giving Him a Promo On His First Day, Immediately Forgetting All Of It
- Big Swole Recalls Making Brock Lesnar Laugh Backstage in WWE, Telling Him She Could Whoop His Ass
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Abandoning All of His Gimmicks: ‘It’s Time For Me to Be Matthew Hardy’
- Mark Henry Says Recent Adam Cole – Pat McAfee Blow Up Was ‘Not A Work’