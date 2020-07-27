Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Two Extreme Rules Rematches Set

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature two rematches from Extreme Rules. Dolph Ziggler will battle Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, with the WWE Champion picking the stipulation. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Tonight’s episode includes:

* Non-Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (McIntyre will reveal stipulation at belltime)

* RAW Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* #1 Contenders to RAW Tag Team Titles: The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza & Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet

* Randy Orton to kick off the episode

* Dominick to confront Seth Rollins