Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Two Extreme Rules Rematches Set

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Asuka Sasha Banks

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature two rematches from Extreme Rules. Dolph Ziggler will battle Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, with the WWE Champion picking the stipulation. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Tonight’s episode includes:

* Non-Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (McIntyre will reveal stipulation at belltime)
* RAW Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* #1 Contenders to RAW Tag Team Titles: The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza & Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet
* Randy Orton to kick off the episode
* Dominick to confront Seth Rollins

