Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown Includes A Cage Match

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which was taped last week in Albany. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Shanky

* I Quit Beat the Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

* I Quit Beat the Clock Challenge: Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah

* Raquel Rodriguez makes her Smackdown in-ring debut

* Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

* Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus

* Contract signing with RK-Bro and The Usos

* Happy Talk with Madcap Moss