Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown Includes A Cage Match

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown - 4-29-22 - Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre Steel Cage Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which was taped last week in Albany. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Shanky
* I Quit Beat the Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
* I Quit Beat the Clock Challenge: Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah
* Raquel Rodriguez makes her Smackdown in-ring debut
* Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler
* Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland
* Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus
* Contract signing with RK-Bro and The Usos
* Happy Talk with Madcap Moss

