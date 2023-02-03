wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include the fallout from the Royal Rumble and more. The lineup includes:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville
* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet (c) vs. Imperium
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Zelina Vega
* Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown

