Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include the fallout from the Royal Rumble and more. The lineup includes:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville
* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet (c) vs. Imperium
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Zelina Vega
* Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown
