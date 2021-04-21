wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion
April 21, 2021
Tonight will see new episodes of both AEW Dynamite on TNT as well as MLW Fusion on Fubo TV, the Roku Channel, Youtube and DAZN. Fusion will feature:
* Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero
* Bu Ku Dao vs. TJP
* King Mo returns
* Court Bauer to make an appearance
* Alex Hammerstone press conference
Dynamite includes:
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy
* Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Ricky Starks vs. Adam Page
* Penta El Zero M vs. Trent
* Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall
* Jim Ross Interviews The Pinnacle
* Tony Schivone Interviews The Inner Circle
