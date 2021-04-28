Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion

It’s another Wednesday night of wrestling which means new episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and MLW Fusion on Fubo, DAZN, Youtube and BeIN Sports. Fusion will include:

* Marshall Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor

* Dominic Garrini vs. Ross Von Erich

* Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao

Dynamite includes:

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. The Dark Order’s 10

* Title Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* The Nightmare Family vs. The Factory

* The Inner Circle parlays with The Pinnacle

* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page