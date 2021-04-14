Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion

The Wednesday Night War is over, but both AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion keep moving forward with new episodes of wrestling tonight. Dynamite will feature the following matches and segments:

Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)

* Falls Count Anywhere for AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Mike Tyson as Special Enforcer: Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood

* Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova

* Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut

* Christian Cage responds to Team Taz’s invite

And here’s the lineup for Fusion:

* IWA Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday (c) vs. Gino Medina

* MLW Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mil Muertes