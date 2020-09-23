wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After presenting a special late night edition of their show last night, AEW returns with a new regular episode of Dynamite tonight, going against a new episode of WWE NXT. Dynamite will feature:

* AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa
* Chris Jericho appears
* Miro to make in-ring debut

NXT will include:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas
* NXT Gauntlet Eliminator for shot at NXT Title: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Bronson Reed
* Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s title: Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell

