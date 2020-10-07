wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT
October 7, 2020 | Posted by
Both AEW Dynamite and NXT face competition this week, in the form of the Vice Presidential debate and the MLB Playoffs. NXT will feature:
* Ember Moon to open the show
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. KUSHIDA
AEW Dynamite includes:
* Celebration of 30 Years of Chris Jericho
* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luther & Serpentico
* Serena Deeb vs. Big Swole
* FTW Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Will Hobbs
* AEW Tag Team Title Match: FTR (c) vs. Angelico & Jack Evans (20 Minute Time Limit)
* Dog Collar Match for AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody
