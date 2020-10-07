Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

Both AEW Dynamite and NXT face competition this week, in the form of the Vice Presidential debate and the MLB Playoffs. NXT will feature:

* Ember Moon to open the show

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. KUSHIDA

AEW Dynamite includes:

* Celebration of 30 Years of Chris Jericho

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luther & Serpentico

* Serena Deeb vs. Big Swole

* FTW Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Will Hobbs

* AEW Tag Team Title Match: FTR (c) vs. Angelico & Jack Evans (20 Minute Time Limit)

* Dog Collar Match for AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody