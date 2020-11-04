wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT
November 4, 2020
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight as AEW will present the final episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s Full Gear PPV against a new NXT. NXT features:
* Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream
* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai
* Appearance from Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
* Johnny Gargano to appear
Dynamite will include:
* Chris Jericho on commentary
* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go face-to-face
* PAC to break his silence
* Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow
* Miro vs. Trent
* Shawn Spears vs Scorpio Sky
* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet
* Cody and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (John Silver, Colt Cabana and 10)
