Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight as AEW will present the final episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s Full Gear PPV against a new NXT. NXT features:

* Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Appearance from Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* Johnny Gargano to appear

Dynamite will include:

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go face-to-face

* PAC to break his silence

* Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow

* Miro vs. Trent

* Shawn Spears vs Scorpio Sky

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* Cody and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (John Silver, Colt Cabana and 10)