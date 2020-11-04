wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight as AEW will present the final episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s Full Gear PPV against a new NXT. NXT features:

* Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream
* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai
* Appearance from Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
* Johnny Gargano to appear

Dynamite will include:

* Chris Jericho on commentary
* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go face-to-face
* PAC to break his silence
* Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow
* Miro vs. Trent
* Shawn Spears vs Scorpio Sky
* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet
* Cody and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (John Silver, Colt Cabana and 10)

