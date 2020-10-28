wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT Halloween Havoc
NXT will be presenting their version of Halloween Havoc tonight as they go up against a brand new AEW Dynamite that features two title matches. Dynamite will include:
* AEW TNT Championship – Lumberjack Match: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M
* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow
* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal
* Inner Circle Town Hall w/MJF
* Excalibur interviews FTR and the Young Bucks
NXT Halloween Havoc features:
* NXT Women’s Championship – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae
* NXT North American Championship – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
* Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas
* Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph have a Halloween costume contest
* Shotzi Blackheart hosts
