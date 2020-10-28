Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT Halloween Havoc

NXT will be presenting their version of Halloween Havoc tonight as they go up against a brand new AEW Dynamite that features two title matches. Dynamite will include:

* AEW TNT Championship – Lumberjack Match: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M

* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Inner Circle Town Hall w/MJF

* Excalibur interviews FTR and the Young Bucks

NXT Halloween Havoc features:

* NXT Women’s Championship – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Championship – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

* Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph have a Halloween costume contest

* Shotzi Blackheart hosts