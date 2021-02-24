wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT
It’s Wednesday night which means another night of wrestling from AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, while MLW will be presenting an episode of their archive show Underground. Dynamite will feature:
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* Sting to appear
NXT features:
* No Disqualification: Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross
* Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark
* Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
* Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Adam Cole explains his actions
* Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro
