Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT
It’s another Wednesday night which means three more wrestling shows for your enjoyment, with new episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT. Dynamite will include:
* Lights Out Main Event: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
* Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade
* Opening Match: Cody vs. Penta El Zero M will
* Jade Cargill in action
* Christian Cage speaks
* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and Darby Allin
Fusion will feature:
* MLW Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. Injustice
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. TBD
* Mil Muertes vs. Parrow
* TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao
* Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout
* Also appearing are Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, and more.
Finally, barring changes made due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, here is the advertised card for NXT:
* Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis
* LA Knight’s In-Ring Debut
* Karrion Kross targeting Finn Balor
* Jordan Devlin to confront Santos Escobar
Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Imperium and Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott were announced last week but are currently not being promoted on WWE.com or social media.