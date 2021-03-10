wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT
It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means: new episodes of AEW, MLW and NXT with stacked cards for your entertainment. All three shows will feature a title match of some kind, including MLW Fusion, which includes:
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. LA Park
* ACH vs. Kevin Ku
* Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco
NXT will feature:
* NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Adam Cole
* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm
* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter
* William Regal to make two huge announcements
Finally, Dynamite will include:
* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
* Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa
* Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson
* Christian Cage to speak
* Sting to speak
* Inner Circle War Council
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Reaction To AEW Revolution Explosion, AEW Blaming It On Kenny Omega In Storyline
- Cody Rhodes On NXT Potentially Moving To Tuesdays: ‘We Have Destroyed Them For Over A Year Now’
- Kenny Omega Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ At AEW Revolution Explosion Finale
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In