Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite Ratings, Eric Bischoff, NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fight for the Fallen, Ratings, NXT Halloween Havoc WWE

It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means: new episodes of AEW, MLW and NXT with stacked cards for your entertainment. All three shows will feature a title match of some kind, including MLW Fusion, which includes:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. LA Park
* ACH vs. Kevin Ku
* Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

NXT will feature:

* NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Adam Cole
* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm
* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter
* William Regal to make two huge announcements

Finally, Dynamite will include:

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
* Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa
* Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson
* Christian Cage to speak
* Sting to speak
* Inner Circle War Council

