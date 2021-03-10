Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT

It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means: new episodes of AEW, MLW and NXT with stacked cards for your entertainment. All three shows will feature a title match of some kind, including MLW Fusion, which includes:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. LA Park

* ACH vs. Kevin Ku

* Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

NXT will feature:

* NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Adam Cole

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* William Regal to make two huge announcements

Finally, Dynamite will include:

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa

* Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson

* Christian Cage to speak

* Sting to speak

* Inner Circle War Council