wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, NXT and MLW Fusion
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
It’s Wednesday, which means a night of wrestling including brand new episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion. MLW’s program will feature:
* Opera Cup Opening Round: Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Low Ki
* Opera Cup Opening Round: ACH vs. Laredo Kid
NXT will include:
* Ladder Match for Wargames Advantage: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Final Team member of Team Blackheart revealed
Finally, AEW Dynamite’s special “Winter is Coming” episode includes:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
* MJF defends his Dynamite Diamond ring in a battle royal
* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
More Trending Stories
- Gerald Brisco On Backstage Reaction At Final WCW Nitro, How WWE Officials Celebrated After Buying WCW
- Backstage Rumors Coming Out of Last Night’s Raw, Creative Direction, Edict on Talents Hitting Time Cues
- Backstage Rumor on Raw Opening Segment Being Vince McMahon’s Booking for Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Feud
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Eddie Guerrero’s Death, His Unique Relationship With Eddie