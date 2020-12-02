wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, NXT and MLW Fusion

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It’s Wednesday, which means a night of wrestling including brand new episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion. MLW’s program will feature:

* Opera Cup Opening Round: Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Low Ki
* Opera Cup Opening Round: ACH vs. Laredo Kid

NXT will include:

* Ladder Match for Wargames Advantage: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Final Team member of Team Blackheart revealed

Finally, AEW Dynamite’s special “Winter is Coming” episode includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
* MJF defends his Dynamite Diamond ring in a battle royal
* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

