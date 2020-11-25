Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, NXT and MLW Fusion

It’s another night of Wednesday night wrestling, with MLW Fusion recently joining the fray to compete against AEW Dynamite and NXT. The latest episode on Fubo will include:

* Calvin Tankman makes his debut

* Opera Cup Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero

* Opera Cup Opening Round: TJP vs. Richard Holliday

* Update on Alex Hammerstone

Meanwhile, Dynamite will feature:

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Pac & Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero M) vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny & Eddie Kingston)

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU’s Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* TH2 vs. Top Flight

* Hangman Page vs. John Silver

* Will Hobbs in action

* More on Jon Moxley attack from last week

And NXT will include:

* Kevin Owens on commentary

* Ladder Match To Determine Wargames Advantage between The Undisputed Era and The Kings of NXT

* Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae