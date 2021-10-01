wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown

October 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage

There’s wrestling on TV every weekday now, and tonight both AEW and WWE have shows with new episodes of Rampage and Smackdown, respectively. It’s a big night for WWE, as tonight’s Smackdown features the first night of the 2021 Draft. That lineup includes:

* First night of 2021 WWE Draft
* Edge returns
* Extreme Rules fallout

Meanwhile, Rampage features:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson
* Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa
* Hair vs. Hair: Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading