Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown

There’s wrestling on TV every weekday now, and tonight both AEW and WWE have shows with new episodes of Rampage and Smackdown, respectively. It’s a big night for WWE, as tonight’s Smackdown features the first night of the 2021 Draft. That lineup includes:

* First night of 2021 WWE Draft

* Edge returns

* Extreme Rules fallout

Meanwhile, Rampage features:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson

* Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa

* Hair vs. Hair: Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy