wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
There’s wrestling on TV every weekday now, and tonight both AEW and WWE have shows with new episodes of Rampage and Smackdown, respectively. It’s a big night for WWE, as tonight’s Smackdown features the first night of the 2021 Draft. That lineup includes:
* First night of 2021 WWE Draft
* Edge returns
* Extreme Rules fallout
Meanwhile, Rampage features:
* Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson
* Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa
* Hair vs. Hair: Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy
