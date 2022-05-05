wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of MLW Fusion and WWE NXT UK

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports.

Fusion includes:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. TBD
* Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards
* EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. Budd Heavy & Red Pickins

NXT UK features:

* World of Darkness Match for NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn
* Noam Dar to interview Lash Legend
* Tiger Turan to debut

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading