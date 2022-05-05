wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of MLW Fusion and WWE NXT UK
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports.
Fusion includes:
* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. TBD
* Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards
* EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. Budd Heavy & Red Pickins
NXT UK features:
* World of Darkness Match for NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn
* Noam Dar to interview Lash Legend
* Tiger Turan to debut
More Trending Stories
- Mayans M.C. Showrunner Says CM Punk’s Role Was Specifically Created For Him
- Paul Heyman Comments on Charles Barkley Referencing Roman Reigns on Inside the NBA
- CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now