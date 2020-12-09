Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT, AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion

It’s another night of Wednesday night wrestling, as NXT presents their first show since Takeover while AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion have stacked lineups. No matches have been announced for NXT, but it was confirmed that Finn Balor will be back tonight.

Fusion features:

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday

* MLW Tag Team Titles: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch

* Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

* Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini)

* Alicia Atout interviews Alex Hammerstone

* Update on Salina de la Renta

Dynamite will include:

* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

* Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and the Blade

* Abadon in action

* The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2

* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum

* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10

* FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison)

* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting

* Shaquille O’Neal to make an appearance

* Kenny Omega has an announcement