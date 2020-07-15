Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

NXT and AEW go head to head again tonight, with AEW presenting Fight for the Fallen and NXT airing a women’s title match. That show will feature:

* Keith Lee to address NXT Universe

* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Tegan Nox

The special edition of Dynamite will include:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

* FTR vs. Lucha Bros

* Chris Jericho has something to say

* Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in action