Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
July 15, 2020
NXT and AEW go head to head again tonight, with AEW presenting Fight for the Fallen and NXT airing a women’s title match. That show will feature:
* Keith Lee to address NXT Universe
* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Tegan Nox
The special edition of Dynamite will include:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* FTR vs. Lucha Bros
* Chris Jericho has something to say
* Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in action
