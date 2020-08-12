Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite go head to head again tonight, as Dynamite presents ‘Tag Team Appreciation Night’ while NXT continues the build to Takeover XXX. NXT will feature:

* North American Championship Qualifying Match: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes vs. TBD

* Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze

* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

* We’ll hear from Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Dynamite will include:

* 7,000 Obligation Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Inner Circle & Best Friends banned from ringside)

* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jurassic Express

* The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

* Appearances from Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson and the Rock N’ Roll Express