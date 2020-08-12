wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite go head to head again tonight, as Dynamite presents ‘Tag Team Appreciation Night’ while NXT continues the build to Takeover XXX. NXT will feature:
* North American Championship Qualifying Match: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes vs. TBD
* Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze
* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest
* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch
* We’ll hear from Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae
Dynamite will include:
* 7,000 Obligation Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Inner Circle & Best Friends banned from ringside)
* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* AEW Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jurassic Express
* The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)
* Appearances from Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson and the Rock N’ Roll Express
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Explains His Attack on Adam Cole, Says He Will Dance on the Grave of NXT
- Logan Paul Challenges Influencers to Beat Him in a Wrestling Match, Wrestlers From Across Twitter Respond
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Backstage Energy in AEW, His Backstage Observations of Tony Khan, If He’d Consider Taking Creative Role With AEW
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar