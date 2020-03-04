Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight, with new episodes of NXT on the USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT. Dynamite is following the recent AEW Revolution PPV, while NXT promises two cage matches.

The lineup for NXT includes:

* Steel Cage Match: Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Steel Cage Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

* The Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

And the lineup for AEW Dynamite features:

* Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Lance Archer debuts