Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite and MLW

It’s a big night for wrestling, as AEW Dynamite will present one of their biggest episodes today, and both MLW and NXT have title matches lined up. If you like tag team wrestling, tonight is your night. Dynamite includes:

* AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Final: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Max Caster vs. 10 of the Dark Order

* Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet

* Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. Hangman Page & John Silver

* Tully Blanchard & FTR vs. Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho & MJF hold a press conference

* Paul Wight makes AEW debut

NXT features:

* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

Finally, MLW will include:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Jordan Oliver

* MLW World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

* Mike Parrow in action

* Bu Ku Dao addresses bullying allegations against TJP