Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation

Another Monday night means more wrestling from both WWE and AEW, with new episodes of Monday Night RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation.

RAW will include Bobby Lashley talking about his match at Wrestlemania Backlash, while his opponent, Drew Mcintyre, teams with Braun Strowman against T-Bar and Mace.

Elevation features the following matches:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander

* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros

* Rising Star: Leyla Hirsch segment

* Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent?) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose & Madi Wrenkowski (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds & 5 of the Dark Order

* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal)