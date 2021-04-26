wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation
Another Monday night means more wrestling from both WWE and AEW, with new episodes of Monday Night RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation.
RAW will include Bobby Lashley talking about his match at Wrestlemania Backlash, while his opponent, Drew Mcintyre, teams with Braun Strowman against T-Bar and Mace.
Elevation features the following matches:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander
* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros
* Rising Star: Leyla Hirsch segment
* Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent?) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose & Madi Wrenkowski (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds & 5 of the Dark Order
* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal)
