Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation

WWE and AEW are now competing for wrestling fans’ eyeballs on two nights, as starting tonight AEW Dark: Elevation will stream on Youtube at 7 PM ET. With eleven matches, it will likely run longer than an hour and be streaming when RAW airs. The premiere episode will include:

* Maki Itoh vs. Riho

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Vary Morales & Baron Black

* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn

* Leila Grey vs. Diamante

* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode of RAW at 8 PM ET on the USA Network will feature:

* What’s next for Bobby Lashley?

* United States Championship: Matt Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* RAW Tag Team Championship: Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (c) vs. The New Day