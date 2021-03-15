wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation
WWE and AEW are now competing for wrestling fans’ eyeballs on two nights, as starting tonight AEW Dark: Elevation will stream on Youtube at 7 PM ET. With eleven matches, it will likely run longer than an hour and be streaming when RAW airs. The premiere episode will include:
* Maki Itoh vs. Riho
* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Vary Morales & Baron Black
* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali
* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn
* Leila Grey vs. Diamante
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
Meanwhile, tonight’s episode of RAW at 8 PM ET on the USA Network will feature:
* What’s next for Bobby Lashley?
* United States Championship: Matt Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
* RAW Tag Team Championship: Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (c) vs. The New Day
