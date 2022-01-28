wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will serve as the go-home show for tomorrow night’s Royal Rumble PPV. There will also be a new 205 Live. Smackdown includes:

* Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
* Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet
* Seth Rollins confronts Roman Reigns

205 Live will feature:

* Anthony Draco vs. Joe Gacy
* Josh Briggs vs. Damon Kemp
* Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Amari Miller & Lash Legend

